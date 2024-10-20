Leeds United promotion winner set to join SPL side as free agent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United promotion winner is set to sign for an SPL side as a free agent.

Leeds United promotion-winner Barry Douglas is reportedly set to sign for an SPL side as a free agent.

Left back Douglas is without a club having departed Polish outfit Lech Poznan in the summer and reports in Scotland claim Douglas is being lined up for a move to St Johnstone.

The club have a new manager in ex-Finnish international Simo Valakari who has already signed Croatian centre-back Bozo Mikulic and Douglas watched Saturday’s SPL clash against Ross County from the stands.

The Scottish Sun claim that Douglas, now 35, is now being lined up with the move to McDiarmid Park next week. St Johnstone sit eighth in the table after seven games played.