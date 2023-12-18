Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Doyle has landed his first role in management after being appointed at National League side Woking until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 42-year-old from Ireland has worked as an assistant coach at Notts County and Forest Green Rovers and has left his position in Portsmouth's academy to take on the role at Woking, which has been vacant since Darrell Sarll was sacked midway through last month.

"We had the option to be safe or to be bold, and we took the decision to be bold with this appointment," said Woking chief executive John Katz. "Michael is a young, ambitious, and dynamic manager, and our decision to be bold represents what this club needs to regain - ambition and dynamism. We believe in his track record of success in the Football League, how he wants his Woking team to play, and his plan to move the club forward."

Doyle spent just one season with Leeds but it was a memorable one as he joined on loan from Coventry City at the start of the 2009-10 campaign. He started in 42 of the Whites' 46 League One games as they claimed promotion from the third tier and also featured in the famous FA Cup win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, while also starting in the 2-2 fourth-round draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

He spent the majority of his career with Coventry and Sheffield United, making 372 appearances for the Sky Blues and playing 231 games for the Blades. He also had spells at Portsmouth and Notts County. He made an impressive 866 senior appearances during his playing career.