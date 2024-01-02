Leeds United's promotion rivals Ipswich Town are wasting no time in supplementing Kieran McKenna's squad as a loan agreement has reportedly been struck with Brighton and Hove Albion for midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorean international has been recalled by the Premier League club from his loan at West Bromwich Albion where he has spent the first half of 2023/24, with the intention of sending him to Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season, according to various reports.

Sarmiento made his final appearance for the Baggies in their 1-0 win over Leeds on December 29, and scored twice during his 20-game stint at The Hawthorns. Ipswich are keen to bolster their ranks as they look to maintain their excellent start to the season and consolidate their position second in the Championship table.

Injury to striker George Hirst, described by McKenna as 'significant' led the Northern Irish coach to clearly outline the Tractor Boys' transfer intentions in the coming weeks.

“Of course we're also pretty close to a transfer window where we'll try and add to the squad," the Ipswich boss told reporters.

“There are a few positions that we'd like to add in and the forwards areas is one of them. Every team in the second half of the season wants to add goals and goalscorers in the different guises that they come in.”