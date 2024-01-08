A look at some of the key transfer headlines from around the Championship as Leeds United's rivals do business

The January transfer window is beginning to build up a head of steam in the Championship with clubs doing business across the division. Leeds United are yet to dip into the market, but here’s a look at what some of their Championship rivals are doing.

Saints eye teenager

Southampton are one of several clubs said to be keeping tabs on Porto youth player Ussumane Djalo in recent weeks. According to the Daily Mail, the Championship outfit have sent scouts to watch the midfielder with representatives from Manchester United, Everton and Brighton all being spotted at his games.

The report claims the Porto man, who is still waiting to make his senior debut for the Portuguese giants, has a release clause of £8m. However, it is suggested a move this month could be completed for a fee considerably lower than that.

Watford keen on Serie A striker

Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel is being tracked by Watford, reports in Italy have claimed over the weekend. A report in Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, claims the Hornets are keen on signing Defrel as he struggles for minutes with Sassuolo.

The forward has spent the majority of his career plying his trade in Serie A, taking in spells with Roma, Sampdoria, Parma and his current club, hitting 50 goals in the process. This season has not been a fruitful one, though, with Defrel drawing a blank in nine appearances, and it seems Watford might be willing to offer him the opportunity to test himself in the Championship.

Wednesday open talks

Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions with West Ham United regarding a deal to sign highly rated youngster Conor Coventry, according to the Sheffield Star. Coventry has found game time extremely hard to come by this season with his only appearance coming in the EFL Trophy with the Hammers’ U21s.

As such, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could be available this month and Wednesday are discussing the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal. Coventry was a member of West Ham’s Europa Conference League winning squad last season.

Hull in goalkeeper chase

Hull City have already been busy this month with Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho set to join Billy Sharp in signing for the Tigers this month. But, it seems the East Yorkshire outfit have now set their sights on a goalkeeper with Fortuna Sittard custodian Ivor Pandur on their radar, according to Hull Live.