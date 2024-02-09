Leeds United promotion rivals tipped to lose manager to Premier League club as odds slashed
The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United youth coach has quickly built a reputation in the game owing to his work at Portman Road. McKenna delivered automatic promotion from League One last season and has launched an assault on the Championship's top two this year with the Suffolk side still in the hunt for back-to-back promotions.
The 37-year-old has, however, been backed in by bookmakers to replace veteran boss Hodgson at Selhurst Park with a significant odds movement ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures. Hodgson is under increasing pressure in south London with Palace flirting with the Premier League's relegation places and succumbing to heavy defeats versus Arsenal and close rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in recent weeks. Fans of the London club have called for his removal over fears that the team could find itself dragged into a relegation battle.
McKenna was previously 6/1 to be named next Palace boss, but is now odds on as 4/6 favourite with some bookmakers. The Northern Irishman was previously assistant to Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford but is yet to take charge of a team in the top flight. McKenna's contract at Ipswich has just over a year left to run, while his future at Portman Road is likely to hinge on the outcome of this season and whether the team can secure promotion for a second season running.