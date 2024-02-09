The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United youth coach has quickly built a reputation in the game owing to his work at Portman Road. McKenna delivered automatic promotion from League One last season and has launched an assault on the Championship's top two this year with the Suffolk side still in the hunt for back-to-back promotions.

The 37-year-old has, however, been backed in by bookmakers to replace veteran boss Hodgson at Selhurst Park with a significant odds movement ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures. Hodgson is under increasing pressure in south London with Palace flirting with the Premier League's relegation places and succumbing to heavy defeats versus Arsenal and close rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in recent weeks. Fans of the London club have called for his removal over fears that the team could find itself dragged into a relegation battle.

