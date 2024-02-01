Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City are sweating on their ability to secure the signing of Stefano Sensi before tonight's 11pm deadline. The Foxes have had a €2.5m agreement to sign the Inter Milan midfielder for some time but with just a couple of hours to go before the transfer deadlines passes, it seems the deal is now at risk of falling through.

Reports coming out of Italy suggest that Sensi is yet to obtain a work permit and the deal cannot be completed without one. Gianluca Di Marzio reports the midfielder's lawyers are trying to find a solution, while the player's agent has also spoken about the delay they are having to contend with

“Sensi? We still have to wait," Beppe Riso told SportItalia earlier tonight. It means supporters of the Foxes are facing a nervous wait and while Stefano has been in the UK for a medical, there is a chance that the Championship leaders could miss out on his signing.

Leicester sit 10 points clear at the top of the table at present and with 17 games to go, they are in prime position to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. However, Leeds United's rivals have been hoping the addition of the Inter man, who has nine caps for Italy, would be the difference over the final months of the season to help them over the line.