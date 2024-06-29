Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have seen another player leave the club this summer and more departures could follow

Leeds United Championship rivals Sheffield United have seen another player join their growing list of departures this summer. The Blades are facing up to something of a summer exodus following their relegation from the Premier League and Ben Osborn's decision to join Derby County on a free transfer this summer may be seen as something of a blow.

Osborn was in talks over a new deal to stay at Bramall Lane, but having seen those talks stall, he has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Derby. The midfielder was born in Derby and the move gives him the opportunity to play for his boyhood club after spending the last five years with the Blades.

There could be a few more departures to come as the club continue to discuss terms with Oli McBurnie, Daniel Jebbison and John Egan. As it stands neither of them have agreed to extend their stay in South Yorkshire and unless something changes the trio will officially become free agents on Monday (July 1).

Should they leave, they'll join a list of departures that already includes George Baldock, who has joined Panathinaikos, West Ham United-bound Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe, who has made the controversial move across the city to Sheffield Wednesday. Oliver Norwood, Chris Basham and Jordan Amissah have been released, too, but are yet to find new clubs.

With Ben Brereton Diaz, Yasser Lorouci, James McAtee and Mason Holgate returning to their parent clubs, too, Chris Wilder's squad is looking stretched to say the very least. That's before Cameron Archer's imminent return to Aston Villa, while the Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ivo Grbic are reportedly attracting interest.

As Leeds encountered at the start of summer, takeover talks and the delay that comes with them are not helping at Bramall Lane, with a group of unknown US investors looking to purchase the club. Such uncertainty has prevented Chris Wilder's side from being able to commit to finances so far this summer and the longer the talks go on, the longer it appears the Blades will be hamstrung in the market.