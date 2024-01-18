Leeds United's Championship rivals Ipswich Town and Sunderland have reportedly made separate bids to take AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old Welsh international has considerable pedigree at Championship level and in light of limited involvement under Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium, is believed to be available on loan.

Moore's former club Ipswich are in need of a striker after losing George Hirst to a 'significant' injury last month, while Sunderland are also said to be keen on the Cherries attacker, according to The Athletic.

The Welshman has represented several clubs in the second tier, including a previous stint at Portman Road, scoring 47 times in 155 Championship appearances. Most recently, Moore scored nine times in 26 outings for Cardiff City and Bournemouth during the 2021/22 campaign. He also found the net 20 times the season prior for the Bluebirds before sealing his south coast move.

"The offers from the two Championship clubs have included contributing a percentage of his salary, but the terms of the proposed deals have not yet proved satisfactory," a report in The Athletic read.

Cardiff are also said to be interested in regaining the experienced forward's services, but Ipswich and Sunderland are thought to be front-runners due to the likely game-time guarantees both clubs would be able to provide.

Ipswich are seven points clear of fourth-place Leeds in second, while Sunderland sit sixth after 27 matches.

