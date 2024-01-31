Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We've reached the penultimate day of the transfer window and a host of Championship clubs are preparing for a late push. Leeds United are no different, of course, but here's a look at what the Whites' promotion rivals are doing ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Leicester breakthrough

Leicester City are close to securing the permanent signing of Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi after overcoming an obstacle. The Foxes have had a deal in place to sign Sensi for some time but haven't been able to complete the deal due to a lack of space within their squad.

However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the deal is now able to be completed and Sensi could travel to England tonight to get his move over the line. What has happened to open up the move remains to be seen but defender Harry Souttar has been strongly linked with a move to Sheffield United.

Leicester will spend a reported €2.5m (£2.1m) on the midfielder, who has won nine caps for Italy over the years, and they'll hope he can make the difference to get them over the line in the promotion race.

Southampton man's Bundesliga interest

Southampton could be set to lose on-loan defender Mason Holgate this month amid loan interest from the Bundesliga. According to Football Insider, Stuttgart have made a move for the Everton man after what has been a frustrating spell on the south coast so far.

Sheffield United are also said to be keen on taking him this month as they look to strengthen their defensive options for the Premier League run in. Holgate has made just seven appearances this season after finding himself rooted behind the likes of Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the pecking order.

Hull bid rejected

Hull City have reportedly seen a bid turned down for young Millwall winger Romain Esse. The Tigers have been busy this month with five new signings coming through the door and it seems as though they're determined to add even more to their squad as they make a big push at promotion.