Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has refused to rule out the possibility of losing star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this month. Dewsbury-Hall has been the Foxes' outstanding performer this season, claiming nine goals and nine assists as Leicester, who are nine points and three places above Leeds United in the Championship table, push to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, though, with reports over the weekend claiming that Brighton and Hove Albion have made a move to sign him before the end of the January transfer window. Dewsbury-Hall is also said to be attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brentford, but with Leicester valuing the 25-year-old at £30m, it remains to be seen whether any others will be in a position to challenge Brighton.

Leicester sealed their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday as they saw off Birmingham City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium and after the game, Maresca was asked about the future of Dewsbury-Hall.

“This is a question for the club, not for me,” he said, as per Leicestershire Live, when asked if he was confident the player wouldn't be sold. “We have talked about the transfer window for sure, but it’s not a question for me.

“At the end, we need some balance. We’ll see. Anyway, I’m not saying anything because Kiernan is our player. In the moment that something happens, I will tell my thoughts about it.”

He added: “I told you yesterday. I’m happy with the squad that we have.”

