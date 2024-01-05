Leeds United promotion rivals poach Championship captain amid Ipswich Town injury crisis
Leeds United's promotion rivals Ipswich Town are on the verge of adding their second new signing of the January transfer window as a deal for Blackburn Rovers skipper Lewis Travis nears completion.
The Tractor Boys have already added Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Jeremy Sarmiento on loan until the end of the season but now appear close to poaching yet another player from a rival Championship squad.
Sarmiento had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at play-off chasing West Bromwich Albion before being recalled and immediately made the switch to Portman Road. Now, Ipswich have turned their attentions to Rovers captain Lewis Travis who is expected to add competition for places and experience to Kieran McKenna's midfield.
According to the Lancashire Telegraph and East Anglian Daily Times, Travis is set to join Ipswich on loan until the end of the season.
"The 26-year-old - who can play holding midfield or in either full-back role - started the opening nine Championship games of the season, but has found game time limited since early October.
"A player with 180 second-tier appearances to his name, Travis will provide Town will some added experience, leadership and competition as they look to maintain an against-the-odds Premier League promotion push," the EADT report.
Ipswich have been hit by something of a selection crisis after the demanding festive fixture schedule with club captain Sam Morsy suspended for their next two matches, in addition to long-term midfield absentee Lee Evans.
Ex-Leeds defender Leif Davis is currently out with a calf issue, while deputy full-back Janoi Donacien is also sidelined with a groin problem. On the other side of McKenna's defence, right-back Harry Clarke is dealing with an ongoing Achilles complaint, somewhat necessitating Travis' arrival.
In addition to Sarmiento and the incoming Travis, Ipswich also have Brandon Williams and Omari Hutchinson on loan from Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively. The team sit second in the table, three points above third place Southampton but are winless in their last five, drawing four of those matches, whilst losing 4-0 to Leeds.