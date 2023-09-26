Leeds United are the proving the biggest show in town on their travels this season and their status as Championship 'sell outs' is likely to be enhanced when they travel to St Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday.

Reports from the south coast suggest that fewer than 1,000 tickets remain on sale for the clash of the recently relegated clubs and those are said to be shifting quickly.

Games against Daniel Farke's men provided Ipswich and Hull with their biggest sell-out crowds of the season so far at Portman Road and the MKM Stadium respectively and Leeds' presence has also led to sold out stadiums for Birmingham City and Millwall. This weekend's trip to Southampton is expected to make it five-in-a-row.

Saints' biggest attendance thus far this season was the 30,410-strong crowd that turned out to see them beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1, before the start of the four-game losing streak that Russell Martin's men are currently on. There were 30,113 at St Mary's to watch their game against Norwich City and just 28,877 for the clash with Leicester City, the third of the relegated sides in this season's second tier.

Leeds' last two visits to Southampton each saw attendances surpass the 30,000 mark. The Whites’ allocation for this game was set at 2,825. Last season, under the care of Jesse Marsch, the Whites surrendered a two-goal lead at St Mary's with Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters cancelling out a Rodrigo brace.