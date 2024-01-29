The Tractor Boys are closing in on a deal to supplement their attacking ranks with the signing of 21-year-old Wimbledon forward Al-Hamadi, who is currently on international duty with Iraq at the AFC Asian Cup.

Twenty-one-year-old Al-Hamadi has scored 17 goals in 29 appearances for the South London club this season and had previously been tenuously linked to Leeds, among other clubs.

Following the injury to striker George Hirst, which Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna described as 'significant' and Tottenham's recall of loan forward Dane Scarlett, the Suffolk club have moved to bolster their options in attack.

"When you have a player like that doing what he does, he’s going to attract interest. When a club like Ipswich come in, it’s obviously head-turning for the lad," Dons boss Johnnie Jackson told the South London Press over the weekend.

“It’s something we’re going to have to navigate in the coming days. I have always wanted to keep him – he’s the best striker in the league."

In addition to Al-Hamadi's 17 goals in all competitions, the striker has pitched in with seven assists, too, averaging a goal contribution every 95 minutes for the League Two side.

The East Anglian Daily Times report a fee in excess of £1 million has been agreed between the two clubs, with various performance-related add-ons, while a medical was passed in Qatar over the weekend where Al-Hamadi is currently representing the country of his birth in the Asian Cup.

The striker played 90 minutes in Iraq's final group match against Vietnam five days ago but was not named in the squad for their Round of 16 tie against Jordan on Monday. Al-Hamadi could be away with Iraq until mid-February, depending on how far the country progresses at this year's tournament.