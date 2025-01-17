Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United have been fined £80,000 by the Football Association for their part in a 'mass confrontation' during a recent fixture against Coventry City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident in question, which took place within the tunnel at the Coventry Building Society Arena during the half-time interval, was referred to an independent commission who found both clubs to be in breach of FA rules.

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area staff did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the tunnel area at half time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fracas between several players and coaching staff members arose after a flashpoint during the match which saw Blades defender Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off for an altercation with Sky Blues striker Norman Bassette.

Whilst no action was brought at the time by match official Darren Bond, the referee was made aware that CCTV of the tunnel incident was available which he subsequently made reference to in his full-time report.

Bond wrote: “Following the half time whistle both teams left the field of play and a confrontation happened within the tunnel area. This was not witnessed by any match official due to the location within the tunnel area however we have been advised that tunnel CCTV is available.

"Following the game, Claire Harkness (CCFC Ops Director) attended the dressing room for us to advise a report would be submitted. I was advised by Claire that CCTV is available, with police involvement that could lead to a possible arrest for a Sheffield United coaching member. At the conclusion of the game, there were a number of police officers within the tunnel area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Coventry were fined £10,000 for their role in the skirmish, the Blades were hit with a fine eight times greater on account of this latest occurrence being one of several recent incidents. Since October 2022, Sheffield United have been sanctioned five times by the FA for similar breaches with fines now totalling over £150,000.

"It was clear that this incident was caused by the initial action of the Sheffield United coach. It is accepted that some of those involved may have been acting as peacemakers, but this incident involved a large number of player and technical area occupants, from both sides, in a confined area where it could have escalated further, and the risk of injury was high," the FA's written reasons read.

"It was noted by the Regulatory Commission that this is the sixth incident of this nature in over two years and one month. This is an aggravating factor. The club submissions were not persuasive.

"For completeness, there are also an additional five youth breaches of Rule E20 on the club record between 18 January 2022 and 7 February 2024."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' trip to the CBS Arena next month is to be rescheduled after the Whites booked their place in the FA Cup Fourth Round. Ties are to be played on the weekend of February 8 when United were initially billed to face the Sky Blues. Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's side will visit Bramall Lane in just over a month in what promises to be a top-of-the-table clash between two promotion hopefuls.