Leeds United promotion rivals dealt huge injury blow ahead of Leicester City showdown

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna will have his fingers crossed that Massimo Luongo's ankle injury isn't too bad. Ipswich are second in the Championship table at present and having seen off the challenge of Sunderland over the weekend, they remain three points better off than closest challengers Southampton.

The Tractor Boys were without Luongo for that game, though, and the midfielder was conspicuous by his absence. Before Saturday, Luongo, who has scored two goals this season, had missed just one league game as he sat out of a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough through suspension.

McKenna confirmed after the game that the Australian international picked up an injury in training last week, but he could offer little more than that as he awaits scans.

"He rolled his ankle in a really unfortunate incident on Thursday," McKenna said, as per the East Anglian Daily Times. "He'll be having scans this week to see the severity.

"We hope it's not very severe. There's certainly some swelling though and he was nowhere near it tonight."

The news will worry Ipswich supporters, who have seen their club reeled in by Southampton and Leeds United in recent weeks. The win over Sunderland was the Suffolk outfit's first league win since mid-December and that form has weakened their position considerably in the hunt for promotion.

