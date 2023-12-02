The Foxes looked to have been consigned to a second successive Championship draw on Saturday afternoon after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's opener at The Hawthorns was cancelled out by Josh Maja in the 89th minute. But, Enzo Maresca's side salvaged all three points with Winks' late winner, as pressure on the two automatic promotion places continues to mount.

Leeds are the division's form team having won 13 points from the last 15 available prior to the game with Middlesbrough at Elland Road, meanwhile Leicester had lost two, drawn one and won one in their last four before their late win over the Baggies.

The Midlands club's 14-point lead over United has been cut to single figures in recent weeks, beginning with Leeds' 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium at the start of last month.