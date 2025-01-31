Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals Sunderland could lose talented, teenage winger Tommy Watson during the final days of the January transfer window.

Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion, renowned for their youth scouting and talent identification, have reportedly submitted a bid for 18-year-old Watson, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager has appeared a handful of times for Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats this season as Sunderland plot a course back to English football’s top table.

Watson has two goals from 11 senior appearances this season, in addition to seven goals and three assists for Sunderland’s Under-21 setup.

The Seagulls are in talks with Sunderland over the youngster’s signing as the north-east club have been unable to extend Watson’s contract, which expires at the end of next season.

If Sunderland were to keep Watson until the conclusion of his deal, the club would be eligible to receive training compensation from whichever club he goes on to join, however, this would probably be less than what Brighton are likely to offer this month.

Romano reports Sunderland’s reluctance to sell but given the contractual position the club find themselves in, a sale may be perceived a shrewd business deal.

The Black Cats trail Daniel Farke’s league leaders by three positions in the Championship table but are very much an active participant of the automatic promotion race, along with Sheffield United and Burnley.

Leeds, meanwhile, are adamant no first-team players will leave the club between now and the transfer deadline at 11pm on Monday, February 3. Farke’s group has shrunk following the loan exits of Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew and whilst United are open to the possibility of additions, there is no guarantee Farke’s squad will be supplemented until the summer.