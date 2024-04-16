Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds swept up at the awards night in London as Archie Gray clinched EFL Championship Apprentice and Championship Young Player of the Year, in addition to Crysencio Summerville winning Championship Player of the Year. The Dutchman was selected alongside teammates Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter in the Team of the Year as well, which featured just one Southampton player - Kyle Walker-Peters.

Saints fans on social media were perplexed at Armstrong's omission and the Southampton No. 9 admits he felt a little hurt by the snub, but remains focused on the main goal of promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the North East-born striker said: "[It hurt] just a little bit, it's always nice to get awards just to reward how well you've done all season but I think if you've seen the Championship this year it's been excellent, the talent.

"I always just focus on myself, if I'm doing the right stuff on the pitch, the rest will take care of itself. The main aim for me is the Premier League with Southampton and hopefully the individual awards come later on."

Southampton play one of their rescheduled fixtures on Tuesday evening against Preston North End which was originally postponed due to a fire at an industrial unit adjacent to St. Mary's Stadium last month.

"A lot of talk has been on the other three teams and we've been keeping our heads down and working hard every day in training to have the best outcome on the Saturday and that's certainly what we're doing now, we've just got to keep that up," Armstrong added.

