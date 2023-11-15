All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they break for the international games.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now in the midst of an international break, but they went into the break in fine form, picking up three wins on the bounce thanks to a weekend win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Whites are closing in on the top two but they still have a lot to do, sitting eight points off first and second place. Though, there is still plenty of time to make up that ground, and Daniel Farke's men will fancy their chances based on their current form. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Goodman's prediction

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports EFL pundit Don Goodman has been discussing the Championship promotion race. He told Sky Sports: "I look at the top four and I don’t see that changing. I’m not saying in what order, but I’d be very surprised if Leeds United and Leicester City aren’t the top two.

“That’s not to say Ipswich or Southampton don’t have the capability of chasing them down – they do.” Southampton are now in fourth place having recovered their season over recent weeks.

Kamara on Pukki advice

Glen Kamara has spoken about the advice he received from Finland teammate Teemu Pukki ahead of making the move to Elland Road. Kamara made the move from Rangers in the summer, but he first sought out advice from international teammate Pukki, who has worked with Whites boss Farke at Norwich City previously.

"Yeah, he messaged me as well, everyone does their due diligence at all of the clubs," Kamara told Leeds' official podcast.