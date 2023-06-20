Leeds United promotion obsolete as Premier League clubs vote in favour of 25-team 'Swiss-style' league
The Whites clinched promotion from PL2 Division 2 last term, defeating Nottingham Forest in the play-off final to earn a spot in the top flight for 2023/24. However, a new format is set to be introduced from August which will see all 25 Category One academies compete against each other in a single division.
As reported by Training Ground Guru, a ‘Swiss-style’ model will be introduced which mirrors how the UEFA Champions League group stage is set to be decided from 2024/25.
Teams will be seeded and drawn into separate pots based on historic PL2 performance, with Leeds playing each of the clubs in their pot as well as ‘four or five’ sides from other pots, home or away. In total, this will produce a 20-game regular season, while a combined table will be produced that determines end-of-season play-off positions.
Of the 25 clubs with Category One academies, the top 16 will qualify for the knockout play-off rounds.
As a result of the new model, Leeds’ promotion from Division 2 is rendered somewhat obsolete, given they will likely contest fixtures this coming season against teams from PL2’s old second tier.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign, in which this new format is to be introduced, will be released next month.