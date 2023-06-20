The Whites clinched promotion from PL2 Division 2 last term, defeating Nottingham Forest in the play-off final to earn a spot in the top flight for 2023/24. However, a new format is set to be introduced from August which will see all 25 Category One academies compete against each other in a single division.

As reported by Training Ground Guru, a ‘Swiss-style’ model will be introduced which mirrors how the UEFA Champions League group stage is set to be decided from 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams will be seeded and drawn into separate pots based on historic PL2 performance, with Leeds playing each of the clubs in their pot as well as ‘four or five’ sides from other pots, home or away. In total, this will produce a 20-game regular season, while a combined table will be produced that determines end-of-season play-off positions.

Leeds' U21s will contest a 20-game regular season from 2023/24 onwards, followed by a knockout play-off round, if they finish in the top 16 teams of a new 25-team league (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Of the 25 clubs with Category One academies, the top 16 will qualify for the knockout play-off rounds.

As a result of the new model, Leeds’ promotion from Division 2 is rendered somewhat obsolete, given they will likely contest fixtures this coming season against teams from PL2’s old second tier.