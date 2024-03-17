The Leeds defender has spent the past few months on loan at the Riverside Stadium and due to an expiring contract at Elland Road this summer, played his last game for United in the FA Cup Third Round win over Peterborough United.

Ayling has made a return to the ground where he made his name as a promotion hero in 2020 for Leeds' game against Millwall on Sunday afternoon, mingling with supporters in The Old Peacock - which has been temporarily renamed 'The Luke Ale Inn' in homage to his performances over 268 games for the club. The 32-year-old was spotted donning a baseball cap, taking photographs with supporters in the beer garden at the famous Leeds pub.

He has been a regular starter whilst on loan at Middlesbrough, appearing in every Championship game under head coach Michael Carrick since joining in January. The defender has also registered three assists in four of his last appearances for Boro.