Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are back in action early on Saturday when they take on Blackburn Rovers looking to get back to winning ways. The Whites slipped up during the week but were fortunate to see both of their automatic promotion rivals also fail to win, while Leicester City have already slipped up this weekend, losing on Friday night.

Daniel Farke’s men remain a point behind the top two with four games remaining, though, and that likely means they cannot afford to slip up again. As Leeds prepare to face strugglers Blackburn, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

McAnuff prediction

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Watford winger Jobi McAnuff is backing Leeds for promotion, saying on the BBC’s Football Daily Podcast: “I still definitely have them to finish in the top two, I have given up on who might win the league. For me out of the three I would have Leeds in the top two ahead of Leicester and Ipswich, I just think they have got that firepower, they’ve got those players in the final third to do some damage.

“They’ve also got some decent games and I know everyone is scrapping like Blackburn and QPR, you would rather play them because over the course of the season they have not been very good. He is right about the penalty [vs Sunderland] on Luke O’Nien. How that hasn’t been given is ridiculous, he has pretty much punched the ball.”

Lineker admission

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast before Leicester’s defeat on Friday night, Foxes fan Gary Lineker admitted concern over his ‘wobbling’ team. “Let’s talk about the Championship because everyone is choking at the top,” he said.