The Whites' progression was confirmed thanks to a convincing win 4-1 by Group D leaders Chelsea against Colchester United on Monday evening, ensuring the U's can no longer catch second-placed Leeds mathematically.

Leeds' youngsters have won three of their four group games so far and have fixtures to fulfil against Luton Town and Chelsea before embarking on the knockout stage. Both games will take on a dead rubber complexion as Chelsea, with five wins from five, are unlikely to be caught unless Leeds make up a seven-goal goal difference deficit, while already-eliminated Luton are yet to pick up a point in the group and appear destined to finish bottom.

United's game away to the Hatters' development squad was originally scheduled to take place last Friday, but was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Kenilworth Road and will now be played in the coming weeks.