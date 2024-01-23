Leeds United progress to next round of cup without kicking a ball as Whites book knockout tie
Leeds United's Under-21 side secured their place in the knockout stage of this season's Premier League Cup on Monday night, despite not having kicked a ball in the competition since early December.
The Whites' progression was confirmed thanks to a convincing win 4-1 by Group D leaders Chelsea against Colchester United on Monday evening, ensuring the U's can no longer catch second-placed Leeds mathematically.
Leeds' youngsters have won three of their four group games so far and have fixtures to fulfil against Luton Town and Chelsea before embarking on the knockout stage. Both games will take on a dead rubber complexion as Chelsea, with five wins from five, are unlikely to be caught unless Leeds make up a seven-goal goal difference deficit, while already-eliminated Luton are yet to pick up a point in the group and appear destined to finish bottom.
United's game away to the Hatters' development squad was originally scheduled to take place last Friday, but was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Kenilworth Road and will now be played in the coming weeks.
Leeds join the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Norwich City, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Fulham in the Last 16, all of whom have qualified for the knockouts, too.