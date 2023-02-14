The 21-year-old left Elland Road last summer without a senior appearance to his name following a season-long loan spell at Aurora Pro Patria in Italy’s lower divisions. Caprile has established himself as first-choice at newly-promoted Bari in Serie B, recording eight clean sheets in 26 matches across all competitions so far this term.

Caprile’s performances have attracted the attention of national team boss Roberto Mancini, who late last year, invited a number of Serie B players to the Azzurri’s Coverciano training base. Leeds forward Willy Gnonto was given a similar opportunity to shine in front of the Italy manager last summer before June’s UEFA Nations League fixtures, and subsequently earned his first call-up at the age of 18.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, via MediaGol, Caprile rejected the suggestion that he was Serie B’s best goalkeeper this year: “I don't feel I'm the best goalkeeper in [Serie] B.

CASTEL DI SANGRO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Elia Caprile of Italy U21 looks on during the International Friendly Match between Italy U21 and Japan U21 at Stadio Teofilo Patini on September 26, 2022 in Castel di Sangro, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

"For me the best is [Stefano] Turati, who is first in the standings with merit and is really strong. The other great goalkeeper is [Giacomo] Poluzzi of Südtirol.”

Bari are third in the table, three points off automatic promotion to Serie A where the club would meet the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Internazionale and AC Milan.

“Why the choice of Bari in the summer? They believed in me, I was lucky in that,” Caprile added. “Today, compared to the beginning of the season, I feel even more aware of my ability. I think I have shown first of all to myself and then to others that I can stay in this league. Bari and the sporting director [Ciro] Polito believed in me, I was lucky in this.”

In addition to Caprile’s league form, he was selected among 70 uncapped players to join Mancini and his staff at Coverciano last December during the World Cup, which Italy failed to qualify for.