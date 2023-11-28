DF: "In the beginning, when we had the initial talks, a lot because I wanted to see the whole picture and how they wanted to lead the club. My gut feeling was really good about this, and we were on the same page on how to bring stability and mid and long-term success. Everyone wants short-term success, but we need sustainability.

"We were on the same page, and in the beginning, it was important to be in touch a lot, but he (Paraag) has experience in sports business and he knows I have to focus on my players right now, and I don’t have too much time to be distracted about other things, so I think we have found, and are still finding a good balance to stay in touch and speak about general things, but I still have time and energy to focus on the daily work.