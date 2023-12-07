Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United press conference live: Daniel Farke provides fresh injury update
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon as the Whites prepare to face 7th-place Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunchtime.
United's early kick-off against Rovers this weekend gives Farke and his players the opportunity to apply additional pressure on the teams above them in the Championship table, should they secure a win at Ewood Park.
Leeds trail second-place Ipswich Town by seven points, but that figure could be cut to just four by the time the Tractor Boys take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Table-topping Leicester City remain a single point ahead of the Suffolk side, and eight clear of Leeds but have stumbled in recent weeks and relied on a 94th-minute winner from Harry Winks to see off West Bromwich Albion last time out. They host Plymouth Argyle at the King Power Stadium in their next outing.
Farke's squad has boasted a largely clean bill of health throughout the campaign, the German able to call upon his favoured front four and midfield pairing in the vast majority of Leeds' fixtures. The United boss is expected to provide a fresh injury update on Thursday afternoon as he faces reporters and questions regarding this weekend's trip to Lancashire.
Updates from Farke's presser landing here from 1:30pm and throughout the afternoon.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on Bamford's competition
"Especially in my younger years, I was struggling when I was not the main man. Patrick has the experience, one good outcome of many individual outcomes such as injuries, is you can be a bit more relaxed and happy for your teammates. I can't praise his character enough, he's always the first who celebrates with Georgi and Joel when they score. Patrick is often there at half-time with little hints for Georgi for his movements. I'm quite pleased in the offensive players who judge themselves like a specialist squad. I'm not out for the golden boot this year. Joel was there with back-to-back seasons with 20 goals, Georginio Rutter has proved even in Bundesliga level he can score many goals. Individual awards are not important, it's that we score as a team. Even it's a bit easier to win the golden boot for a player who plays for a team when you play each and every second."
Farke on Bamford's mentality
"We are all happy we have Patrick with his experience and quality as a player. It was no coincidence he had an England call-up and double figures in this league. Obviously for him it's important he stays fit and his body had to deal with a lot in the last years. Never easy from the mental side, as an offensive player you have to be a bit in your rhythm. After his long-term injury, he was unable to train with us a bit unlucky for him our offensive players were doing so many good performances. He's a proven goalscorer on this level and a bit easier to shine with goals and assists when you start. When you just get 30 or 20 minutes it's not that easy to score. He's always looked quite sharp in most of his appearances when he comes in. Our offensive players know they can't afford to give 2-3% less."
Farke on Blackburn
"I like this side, I really rate them and the work of Jon Dahl a lot. Really good possession side, a bit unpredictable, brave and sometimes crazy in a positive way. It's difficult if you want to follow each and every movement. It's quite important you are rock solid against them and have a good structure against the ball. Many good players on an individual level, especially in the offense. If we do this, then we have our opportunities to shine and create chances and hurt them but if you're not spot on, this team can hurt every team on this level. We will travel not with fear but respectful, to give ourselves a chance to win the points."
Farke on Kamara
"There's never a perfect game, for a team or individual player. For Glen there's more to come and more consistency to come. Last five or six games he's played on the top level, his decision-making on the ball, capable with his experience and class to find a good balance to speed up the game but calm it down a bit, because sometimes we play a bit overexcited. Especially him with his class and experience and calmness on the ball, he is priceless. I like he's competitive on the ball, pressing and recovering the balls, in the last weeks he was quite crucial for all game. He can go further on in this way."
Farke on mentality
"We want to be competitive, like when the fire is burning. It's fine margins but I always mention the phrase: you play with fire in the heart but cool in the head. Overexcited is no way to win football games. You have to always manage it in a smart way and a balanced way."
Farke on disciplinary record
"It's one of my values. We always want to show class and style in the way we behave. I don't want any unnecessary sending offs or yellow cards or suspensions because it makes your life not easier. If you have to play after a sending off, or yellow-red card, it's not just two or three per cent, it's a major problem. We want to stay disciplined. I want my players to be smart. We know we have to be there sometimes with a little tactical foul. So far so good. Hopefully it won't happen in the next game."
Farke on who will replace Poveda in the squad
"All players who were perhaps not in the squad the last game. We will make a late decision if we will take a defensive player, midfielder or an attacking player. Joe Gelhardt or Mateo Joseph [for example], we will make a late decision and see what happens in training."
Farke on Poveda joining up with Colombia
"We would have preferred to have Ian [Poveda] available but on the other hand, it's also that we always allow a player if he's called up to go to his national team. This was a bit special one because it was not a normal call-up period and but it's like you mentioned, a great honour for each and every player to represent his home country and especially for Ian with his roots the first time that he was called up and for that we got the feeling because he was so desperate to go, it's a great honour also like with his family roots and also big, big chance to shine for his motherland and for that we decided to allow him to go."
Farke on injuries
"We will see. We had a few knocks after the last game. In the beginning of the week, Byram, Cree and Joffy we had to manage their load, they were all in training today and I expect them to be available. Apart from this, the only proper question mark is Luke Ayling. Reported light knee problems. I hope he is able to train back with the team tomorrow. This is more or less the only concern."
