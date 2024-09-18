Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is not a 'baby out with the bathwater' manager but change will be on the agenda when he previews Saturday's trip to Cardiff City.

Farke is due to sit down with the media at 1.30pm on Thursday to discuss the upcoming game in Wales, against a side whose start to the season contrasts sharply with Leeds' own. Cardiff already find themselves seven points behind the Whites, having drawn one and lost four of their opening five games. Manager Erol Bulut is under increasing pressure and another defeat on Saturday might well convince Cardiff owner Vincent Tan that it is already time for a change. The Bluebirds' struggles are sure to be discussed with Farke but don't expect him to expect anything other than a tough game - perhaps even a game against a side 'fighting with the knife between the teeth.'

As for Leeds and what is to be expected from them in Wales on Saturday, Farke will be asked for the latest team news and injury updates - Ethan Ampadu would be the most natural concern after the knock he gave himself challenging Hannibal, Joe Rodon's potential concussion concern will need clarifying and Patrick Bamford could return to the squad - but beyond any enforced changes there is the question of tactical alterations. Cardiff might be trying to pass themselves off as a possession side who can play out - something which would give Leeds encouragement given how well they tend to do against possession-based teams - but if Bulut knows what's good for him he'll shut up shop on Saturday. So does the Leeds central midfield need a more attacking profile from the off, with a potential start for Ao Tanaka or Joe Rothwell, or does Farke keep faith with Ilia Gruev in the 8 position?

At right-back there have been questions asked of Jayden Bogle that he has struggled to answer, defensively, but his worth to Leeds going forward is such that Farke is likely to remain patient with the new boy. That said, the German does make changes when he feels they are warranted and players have been dropped over poor form in the past. Sam Byram is waiting in the wings as a more-than-capable option to play the right-back role, even if not quite as attacking as Bogle.

And then there's Leeds' style of play, which has come in for criticism from fans for - at times - lacking urgency or final-third penetration when faced with a parked bus. Farke takes the same flak over a perceived lack of 'plan B' that Marcelo Bielsa faced, which suggests that while the Argentine will always be beloved in this part of the world, his attempt to push a philosophy of sticking with a philosophy and doing it better does not still hold as much sway around Elland Road. Farke, though, will not bend to criticism when it comes to his playing principles.

The response to Saturday's defeat, both in the ground and on social media after the game, will be another subject of interest when Farke meets the press and so will his side's record at set-pieces, which once again comes under scrutiny due to a continued struggle to score or even hit the target from corners and free-kicks.