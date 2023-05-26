Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Allardyce said: “Rodrigo trained today. Patrick we’re going to give him as long as we can, certainly until tomorrow, see where we’re at before we make our final selection for Sunday. In the striking area we are not overwhelmed with strikers perhaps, but it’ll what it’ll be when we find out tomorrow morning and pick a final XI to start the game on Sunday.

"I’ll gamble on anybody’s fitness if they want to play, if I think they’re going to make a contribution to try and help us win the game. It’s the last game, they can have plenty time to recover. There is obviously the medical issues where it depends if you risk them, the risk is too great and then of course a lot of it is up to the player himself,” Allardyce added.

Bamford was hauled off during the first half against West Ham United last weekend complaining of a hamstring issue, while Rodrigo struggled through the second half with a plantar fascia flare-up in the sole of his foot.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford lies injured on the pitch during the Premier League match at the London Stadium last weekend (Pic: John Walton/PA Wire)

Asked at what cost would Allardyce risk the players’ fitness, the 68-year-old caveated: “Only if it's the right thing for them to take the challenge upon [them].

"If the medical staff told me it's too risky, I wouldn't put a player's career or future at risk and ask him to do something that may injure him seriously.

"The risk factor will be taken into consideration.

"It would need to be 100 per cent supported by the player,” he added.

