Game week six presented more Premier League twists and turns - and now changes to Leeds United’s relegation odds.

Despite facing a highflying Bournemouth side, Leeds looked set to take their early season haul to ten points out from just six games played as they led the Cherries 2-1 heading into second half stoppage time.

Daniel Farke’s men then saw three points become one as Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi netted a 93rd-minute equaliser which sealed a 2-2 draw for his side.

The point, though, still took Leeds up to 11th place in the early table and four points clear of the early dropzone as part of a weekend featuring both blows and boosts for expected key rivals.

Brentford arguably bagged the biggest boost as they condemned Manchester City to a 3-1 defeat at the Gtech but Sunderland now sit fifth after a 1-0 win at a sliding Nottingham Forest side. Wolves also took a 1-1 draw from Saturday evening’s clash at United’s next opponents Tottenham Hotspur.

On the flip side, there were blows for Burnley who were walloped 5-1 at Manchester City and Fulham who were beaten 3-1 at Aston Villa. West Ham play the last game of the weekend on Monday night at Everton.