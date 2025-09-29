Game week six presented more Premier League twists and turns - and now changes to Leeds United’s relegation odds.
Despite facing a highflying Bournemouth side, Leeds looked set to take their early season haul to ten points out from just six games played as they led the Cherries 2-1 heading into second half stoppage time.
Daniel Farke’s men then saw three points become one as Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi netted a 93rd-minute equaliser which sealed a 2-2 draw for his side.
The point, though, still took Leeds up to 11th place in the early table and four points clear of the early dropzone as part of a weekend featuring both blows and boosts for expected key rivals.
Brentford arguably bagged the biggest boost as they condemned Manchester City to a 3-1 defeat at the Gtech but Sunderland now sit fifth after a 1-0 win at a sliding Nottingham Forest side. Wolves also took a 1-1 draw from Saturday evening’s clash at United’s next opponents Tottenham Hotspur.
On the flip side, there were blows for Burnley who were walloped 5-1 at Manchester City and Fulham who were beaten 3-1 at Aston Villa. West Ham play the last game of the weekend on Monday night at Everton.
It’s all led to changes in the relegation odds and here is how the bookies now rate United’s survival chances in the new predicted final Premier League table based on those odds.