Leeds United haven’t even kicked a ball yet - yet first sightings of expected key rivals has led to a Whites change in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites will begin their new campaign with Monday night’s home clash against Everton as the Whites and Toffees are the last two teams to play over the opening weekend.

In the meantime, the teams expected to emerge as United’s key new rivals have experienced very contrasting fortunes from their opening games.

Fellow Premier League new boys Burnley and Sunderland were both in action on Saturday afternoon but whereas Burnley were brushed aside 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland impressed in winning by the same score at home to a disappointing West Ham.

Wolves, meanwhile, were blitzed 4-0 by Manchester City at Molineux whilst Brentford then suffered a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest the following day. Even after just one game played, it’s already led to a change in the betting markets and a Whites change in the new predicted final table as a result.