Leeds United's new relegation odds v Wolves, Brentford, Everton, Fulham in predicted Premier League table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:40 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 17:45 BST

A look at who the bookies think are going down.

Leeds United will have to buck a big recent trend to avoid Premier League relegation and the bookies believe a handful of already established top flight sides could be vulnerable to the drop.

Championship champions Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight along with runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland at a time when the last six teams to have gone up have all gone straight back down.

The previous season’s promoted trio of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton finished well adrift in their bids for survival as third-bottom Leicester ended up 13 points behind fourth-bottom Tottenham.

Spurs are not expected to have the same troubles next season but the bookies believe a handful of teams who finished higher up the table might be looking at a lower-placed finish for the 2025-26 campaign as the picture changes.

Here, we look at the very latest odds for relegation via a predicted final 2025-26 table based on the very latest prices for the drop.

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 250-1.

3. 3rd: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 250-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

4. 4th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 40-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 40-1. | Getty Images

