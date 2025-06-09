Leeds United will have to buck a big recent trend to avoid Premier League relegation and the bookies believe a handful of already established top flight sides could be vulnerable to the drop.

Championship champions Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight along with runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland at a time when the last six teams to have gone up have all gone straight back down.

The previous season’s promoted trio of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton finished well adrift in their bids for survival as third-bottom Leicester ended up 13 points behind fourth-bottom Tottenham.

Spurs are not expected to have the same troubles next season but the bookies believe a handful of teams who finished higher up the table might be looking at a lower-placed finish for the 2025-26 campaign as the picture changes.