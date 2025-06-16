Leeds United have their first signing ahead of the club’s Premier League return - but how do the bookies think the Whites will fare in their first season back?

Leeds announced on Sunday afternoon that German international striker Lukas Nmecha would be joining the club as their first signing of the summer upon his contract at VfL Wolfsburg expiring.

The 26-year-old will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 ahead of the new campaign which will begin over the weekend of August 16.

But the betting markets for next season’s Premier League have been up and running for several weeks and there has been movement as far as Leeds are concerned.

The last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone back down but there has been increasing confidence in United’s prospects of bucking that trend.