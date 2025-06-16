Leeds United's predicted Premier League finish with bookies v Wolves, Brentford, Everton as Whites strengthen

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 16th Jun 2025, 17:31 BST

A look at how the bookies think Leeds will fare as the Whites strengthen their squad.

Leeds United have their first signing ahead of the club’s Premier League return - but how do the bookies think the Whites will fare in their first season back?

Leeds announced on Sunday afternoon that German international striker Lukas Nmecha would be joining the club as their first signing of the summer upon his contract at VfL Wolfsburg expiring.

The 26-year-old will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 ahead of the new campaign which will begin over the weekend of August 16.

But the betting markets for next season’s Premier League have been up and running for several weeks and there has been movement as far as Leeds are concerned.

The last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone back down but there has been increasing confidence in United’s prospects of bucking that trend.

Here, in reverse order, is how the bookies see the 2025-26 Premier League table finishing based on the very latest odds.

Title odds: 15-8.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Title odds: 15-8. | Getty Images

Odds: 5-2.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Odds: 5-2. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odds: 7-2.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Odds: 7-2. | Getty Images

Title odds: 9-1.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Title odds: 9-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Odds: 25-1.

5. 5th: Manchester United

Odds: 25-1. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Odds: 50-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: 50-1. | Getty Images

