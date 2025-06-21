Expected key new Leeds United rivals have strengthened - but there is confidence in Daniel Farke’s Whites in the bookies’ predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

Ahead of the club’s Premier League return, Leeds have already announced German international striker Lukas Nmecha as the club’s first signing of the summer upon his contract at VfL Wolfsburg expiring.

But two expected key new rivals have since spent a combined £35m to land two new players, Bournemouth forking out £14.3m to sign France international left back Adrien Truffert from Rennes and Wolves paying £21.3m to land rising Spanish star attacker Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo.

Wolves, though, had earlier lost the services of star men Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Ryan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City in big money moves whilst star defender Dean Huijsen has departed the Cherries to join Real Madrid.

Bournemouth are also poised to lose another star man Milos Kerkez to Liverpool. Brentford, meanwhile, have arguably experienced the biggest change of all with boss Thomas Frank leaving the club for Tottenham Hotspur.

All in all, there is no doubt that predicted key rivals have been weakened.

There are two ways of looking at how the bookies think next season’s final Premier League table will look via two different markets - one on relegation odds and another on title odds.