Leeds United pre-season and Premier League campaign key dates including next friendlies for fans

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:09 BST

A look at Leeds United’s next key dates ahead of the Premier League campaign with the opening Manchester United done with.

Leeds United have taken in their first pre-season friendly - and the key dates now come thick and fast ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Daniel Farke’s Whites flew out to Sweden to take on Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday afternoon in what marked a first pre-season friendly for both sides.

Leeds have since flown to Germany for a training camp and two pre-season friendlies, both of which will be played behind closed doors.

But upon returning, more chances to see the Whites present themselves - and another under-21s fixture following Saturday’s game at Guiseley for the Academy side.

Here, we run through the next key dates of pre-season and then the season itself which begins in just four weeks’ time.

Saturday, July 26: Hartlepool United v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy’s pre-season preparations.

1. Leeds United XI pre-season friendly.

Saturday, July 26: Hartlepool United v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy's pre-season preparations.

Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off).

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off).

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off).

Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

5. First away game

Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27.

Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27.

Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27.

