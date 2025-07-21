Leeds United have taken in their first pre-season friendly - and the key dates now come thick and fast ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Daniel Farke’s Whites flew out to Sweden to take on Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday afternoon in what marked a first pre-season friendly for both sides.

Leeds have since flown to Germany for a training camp and two pre-season friendlies, both of which will be played behind closed doors.

But upon returning, more chances to see the Whites present themselves - and another under-21s fixture following Saturday’s game at Guiseley for the Academy side.

Here, we run through the next key dates of pre-season and then the season itself which begins in just four weeks’ time.

1 . Leeds United XI pre-season friendly. Saturday, July 26: Hartlepool United v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy's pre-season preparations.

2 . Next pre season friendly for fans: Leeds United v Villarreal. Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

3 . Final pre-season friendly: Leeds United v AC Milan. Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

4 . New Premier League season first game Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off).

5 . First away game Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).