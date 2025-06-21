The full summer transfer window is coming to end of its first week - and plenty of transfers including Leeds United moves have already been made on the Premier League front.

Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship champions and the 2024 summer transfer window is one with a difference due to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

A mini summer transfer window was opened for ten days to provide teams competing in the competition an opportunity to make signings before the tournament started.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two Premier League teams competing in the competition but the mini window applied to all top-flight sides including newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Some clubs were busier than others but the full summer window is now in full swing having opened on Monday, June 16. Leeds, though, were able to announce their first signing before it even opened.

Since then, expected key rivals have strengthened too. Here, we run through every completed move so far including a Whites man’s return plus Wolves and Bournemouth swooping for a pair costing £35m between them. The bookies expect both teams to be in next season’s bottom half, suggesting they could emerge as key rivals to the Whites.

1 . Arsenal IN: Viktor Gyokeres, pictured (Sporting, £64m), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £51m), Noni Madueke (Chelsea, £48.5m), Christian Norgaard (Brentford, £15m), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia, £13m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m). OUT: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney (Celtic after release); Takehiro Tomiyasu (released), Jorginho (Flamengo after release), Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Lausanne after release), Elian Quesada-Thorn (released), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Aston Villa IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m, then loaned to Anderlecht), Zepiqueno Redmond (Feyenoord, free), Marco Bizot (Brest), Modou Keba Cisse (LASK, £4m). OUT: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Marco Asensio (PSG), Axel Disasi (Chelsea) - back to parent clubs after loans; Robin Olsen, pictured, (Malmo FF after release); Philippe Coutinho (Vasco da Gama, free), Hesler Hayden (Coventry City, £3.5m), Rico Richards (Port Vale), Filip Marschall (Stevenage), Ethan Amundsen-Day (Hamarkameratene), Kortney Hause (released); Kyrie Pierre (Brentford, free), Josh Feeney (loan to Huddersfield Town), Kosta Nedelkovic (loan to RB Leipzig), Finley Munroe (loan to Swindon Town), Tommi O'Reilly (loan to Crewe), Sil Swinkels (loan to Exeter City), Enzo Barrenechea (loan to Benfica), Louie Barry (loan to Sheffield United). | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bournemouth IN: Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea, £25m), Adrien Truffert, pictured, (Rennes, £14.3m), Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50m), Milos Kerkez, pictured, (Liverpool, £40m), Joe Rothwell (Rangers, £3.5m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Mark Travers (Everton), Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan); Daniel Jebbison (loan to Preston), Max Aarons (loan to Rangers). | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Brentford IN: Jordan Henderson, pictured, (free transfer after leaving Ajax), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord, £21.25m), Kyrie Pierre (Aston Villa, free). OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United, £71m), Christian Norgaard (Arsenal, £15m), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Emeka Peters (Feyenoord), Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released), Tony Yogane (loan to Dundee), Ben Krauhaus (loan to Bromley), Ji-soo Kim (loan to Kaiserslautern), Benjamin Fredrick (loan to Dender), Ryan Trevitt (loan to Wigan Athletic). | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Brighton IN: Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiakos, £31.4m), Tommy Watson (Sunderland, £10m), Diego Copploa (Hellas Verona, £9.4m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m), Nils Ramming (Eintracht Frankfurt, £750k), Olivier Boscagli (PSV, £11m), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge, £17m), Sean Keogh (Dundalk), Kofi Shaw (Bristol Rovers),. OUTS: Evan Ferguson (loan to Roma), Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan, £17m), Joao Pedro (Chelsea, £55m), Simon Adingra (Sunderland, £21m), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg, £8.5m), Odel Offiah (Preston North End, £1m), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe), Yoon Do-young (loan to Excelsior), James Beadle (loan to Birmingham City), Amario Cozier-Duberry (loan to Bolton Wanderers), Mark O'Mahony (loan to Reading), Caylan Vickers (loan to Barnsley), Carl Rushworth (loan to Coventry City), Eiran Cashin (loan to Birmingham City), Kamari Doyle (loan to Reading). | Getty Images Photo Sales