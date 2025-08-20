More Leeds United games have been moved for TV broadcast.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two more Leeds United fixtures have been moved for TV broadcast upon the October selections being announced and a further change is possible.

Leeds were due to start October with a 3pm kick-off at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 4 but the game has been moved to a 12.30pm start for coverage on TNT Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a further change to the fixture is possible as the game will become an 8pm kick-off on the same day in the event of Tottenham playing away from home in the Champions League the preceding Wednesday.

Middle game of the month not selected

Either way, the Spurs clash is the last league game before the October international break, after which United’s trip to Burnley has not been picked for TV coverage and remains a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, October 18.

United’s final game of the month at home to West Ham United, though, has been selected for coverage on Sky Sports and now moves from a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, October 25 to Friday, October 24 for an 8pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights.