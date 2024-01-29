Southampton have won the battle to sign Bournemouth winger David Brooks this month, according to reports. Leeds United have been heavily linked with a move for Brooks, who has struggled for regular Premier League minutes at the Vitality Stadium under manager Andoni Iraola this term.

The Wales international won't be moving to Elland Road before the February 1 transfer deadline, though, it seems with Southampton striking a deal to take him on loan. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Saints have organised for a medical to take place on Tuesday afternoon before adding him to their ranks.

Southampton have been in the market for a winger this month and the south coast club have been strongly rumoured to be interested in Burnley's Manuel Benson. Should the Brooks deal progress without a hitch, though, it seems unlikely that a deal for Benson, who has also said to have attracted interest from Leeds, will progress.

Adding to Romano's report, Sky Sports' Mark McAdam claims the deal will be nothing more than a straight loan until the end of the season, with no obligation or option to sign him permanently. Brooks spoke openly about his desire to pick up more regular minutes last week after showcasing his ability with two assists and a goal against Swansea City in the FA Cup, admitting he could be forced to leave Bournemouth.

Of Brooks' 13 Premier League outings this season, just two have been starts and he has consequently cut a frustrated figure as he looks to find consistency and rhythm in his career after the long lay-off that followed his Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in October 2021.