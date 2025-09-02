Leeds United's new relegation odds vs Sunderland, Wolves, Brentford, West Ham after deadline day blank

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 08:00 BST

A look at Leeds United’s new relegation odds versus key rivals in the new predicted final Premier League table after the club’s deadline day failure.

Deadline day passed without Leeds United strengthening their attack - but how has that changed the club’s relegation odds and where do the bookies now think the Whites will finish?

Leeds went into transfer deadline day having already made ten signings during the summer transfer window in Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, Lucas Perri, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and James Justin.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites have also made a solid start to their first season back in the Premier League, Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Newcastle United taking the team’s tally to four points from three games played.

Farke, though, has continually stated the need for more quality attacking additions and warned after Saturday’s draw against the Magpies that things would be difficult for Leeds in their bid for Premier League survival if no further attackers were signed before the 7pm deadline.

Despite a late attempt to get Harry Wilson from Fulham, there were ultimately no further additions and the bookies have consequently delivered a fresh Leeds United verdict.

Here, we run through the bang up to date very latest relegation odds and where the bookies think Leeds will now finish in a new predicted final table based on those odds.

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1500-1. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1500-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 100-1.

5. 5th: Newcastle United (up from 6th)

Relegation odds: 100-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 66-1.

6. 6th: Manchester United (up from 7th)

Relegation odds: 66-1. | Getty Images

