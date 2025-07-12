An injured quartet from expected key new Leeds rivals will miss the start of the season.

Am injured quartet from Leeds United’s expected big new Premier League rivals Sunderland will miss the first three games of the season.

Last season’s Championship play-off winners Sunderland have spent big ahead of their top-flight return by signing Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra for a combined £100m in addition to free agent signing Reinildo Mandava.

Sunderland, though, have four men still on the treatment table in Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O’Nien (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and the club have revealed that all four players are expected to miss the club’s first four games of the new campaign.

New signing Diarra, a summer target of United’s, is set to make his debut for the club in this weekend’s pre-season friendly against South Shields.

An injury update from the club read: “Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien are progressing well after shoulder surgery, with Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) also continuing their respective recoveries at the Academy of Light.

“The quartet are expected to miss the Club’s opening three PL fixtures - against West Ham United, Burnley, and Brentford - before returning to action after the September international break.

“Meanwhile, Habib Diarra will be available for selection when the lads travel to South Shields this weekend, but Noah Sadiki and Chemsdine Talbi continue to await international clearance.

“Simon Adingra and Reinildo Mandava also won’t be part of the squad that heads to the 1st Cloud Arena, with the latter, who represented Atlético Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup, set to arrive on Wearside following the Club’s return from Portugal.”