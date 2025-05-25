The composition of next season’s Premier League is finally complete - and the bookies have had a first say on where Leeds United will finish versus Sunderland and others.

Sunderland finished a massive 24 points behind top two Leeds and Burnley in the Championship table but the three teams will all be competing in the same division next term.

The Black Cats finished 14 points behind third-placed Sheffield United but ultimately beat them to the division’s final promotion spot through a 2-1 victory in Saturday afternoon’s play-offs final.

It means the full make up of next season’s Premier League is finally complete - and now the bookies have had a first say on how they think the final table will present itself.