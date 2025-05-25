Leeds United's predicted finish on Premier League return v Sunderland, Burnley, Everton, Man Utd and others

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th May 2025, 11:56 BST

Sunderland have taken the last spot for next season’s Premier League,

The composition of next season’s Premier League is finally complete - and the bookies have had a first say on where Leeds United will finish versus Sunderland and others.

Sunderland finished a massive 24 points behind top two Leeds and Burnley in the Championship table but the three teams will all be competing in the same division next term.

The Black Cats finished 14 points behind third-placed Sheffield United but ultimately beat them to the division’s final promotion spot through a 2-1 victory in Saturday afternoon’s play-offs final.

It means the full make up of next season’s Premier League is finally complete - and now the bookies have had a first say on how they think the final table will present itself.

Here, in reverse order, based on the vey latest odds, is where Leeds feature versus the likes of Sunderland in their predicted final 2025-26 Premier League table.

Odds: 21-10 favourites.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Odds: 21-10 favourites. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Odds: 9-4 second favourites.

2. 2nd: Manchester City

Odds: 9-4 second favourites. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 5-2.

3. 3rd: Arsenal

Odds: 5-2. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 16-1.

4. 4th: Newcastle United

Odds: 16-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 22-1.

5. 5th: Chelsea

Odds: 22-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 40-1 (with two firms).

6. 6th: Aston Villa

Odds: 40-1 (with two firms). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueSunderlandSheffield UnitedBurnleyEvertonChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice