Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Sunderland have been dealt a big blow by a transfer collapsing.

Having already spent nearly £100m, French forward Armand Lauriente was poised to become newly-promoted Sunderland’s latest signing of the summer after agreeing an initial £17.5m fee with his club Sassuolo.

The move, though, is now off after both parties failed to reach a full agreement.

The YEP’s sister title the Sunderland Echo say Sunderland opted not to pursue a deal for the 26-year-old after being unable to finalise an agreement with all parties.

Lauriente had travelled to join up with the club in Portugal to undergo a medical and finalise a five-year deal.

Capped for France’s under-21s, Laurienté worked under Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris at former club Lorient.

Promoted as Championship play-off winners, Sunderland are expected to prove key rivals to fellow Premier League new boys Leeds.

Despite their big spend, Sunderland are favourites to be relegated, behind second favourites Burnley and third-favourites Leeds.