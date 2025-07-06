The ‘proper’ summer transfer window is coming to end of its third week as Leeds United work their way to their Premier League return as Championship champions.

As it stands, the Whites have spent £20m on new players - and some of the club’s expected key rivals have fared better than others in the 31 days of summer transfer activity so far.

The full summer transfer window has now been open for 21 days having opened for business on Monday, June 16.

But the expanded FIFA Club World Cup had earlier led to a mini ten-day window which opened on Sunday, June 1 before closing ten days later on Tuesday, June 10.

That’s meant 31 days in which Premier League clubs have had the chance to buy or sell players.

Here, we run through every move completed so far including Leeds United’s £20m spend, Sunderland’s big splurge and Burnley signing nine but expected key rivals Wolves, Brentford and potentially Bournemouth losing big stars.

1 . Arsenal IN: Martin Zubimendi, pictured (Real Sociedad, £51m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m). OUT: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney (Celtic after being released); Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji among others released; Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans.

2 . Aston Villa IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m), Zepiqueno Redmond (Feyenoord, free). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF); Philippe Coutinho (Vasco da Gama, free), Hesler Hayden (Coventry City, £3.5m), Rico Richards (Port Vale), Josh Feeney (loan to Huddersfield Town), Kortney Hause (released); Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Marco Asensio (PSG), Axel Disasi (Chelsea) - back to parent clubs after loans.

3 . Bournemouth IN: Adrien Truffert, pictured, (Rennes, £14.3m), Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50m), Milos Kerkez (Liverpool, £40m), Joe Rothwell (Rangers, £3.5m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan); Daniel Jebbison (loan to Preston), Max Aarons (loan to Rangers).

4 . Brentford IN: Caoimhin Kelleher (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord, £21.25m). OUT: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released), Tony Yogane (loan to Dundee).

5 . Brighton IN: Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiakos, £31.4m), Tommy Watson (Sunderland, £10m), Diego Copploa (Hellas Verona, £9.4m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m), Nils Ramming (Eintracht Frankfurt, £750k), Olivier Boscagli (PSV, £11m), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge, £17m). OUTS: Joao Pedro (Chelsea, £55m), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg, £8.5m), Odel Offiah (Preston North End, £1m), James Beadle (loan to Birmingham City), Amario Cozier-Duberry (loan to Bolton Wanderers).