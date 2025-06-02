The mini summer transfer window is still very much in its infancy - but a host of Premier League transfers have already been completed including £62.5m and £50m deals.
The first of two summer 2025 transfer windows opened on Sunday morning, every club having a ten-day period in which to conduct business before the FIFA Club World Cup.
Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two Premier League clubs competing in the competition but the special window applies to every top-flight side including newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.
Some clubs have been busier than others and, here, we run through every in and out confirmed so far.
1. Arsenal
IN: None.
OUT: Jorginho - released. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
2. Aston Villa
IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m).
OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF). | Getty Images
3. Bournemouth
IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (from Lorient, £12m).
OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (to Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (to Burnley, £8m). | Getty Images
4. Brentford
IN: Michael Kayode (from Fiorentina, £14.5m).
OUT: Ben Mee, pictured, Ben Winterbottom (released). | Getty Images
5. Brighton
IN: Tommy Watson, pictured (from Sunderland, £10m), Yun Do-young (from Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m).
OUTS: None. | Getty Images
6. Burnley
IN: Jaidon Anthony, pictured (from Bournemouth, £8m), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £12m), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m), Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m).
OUTS: Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey (released). | Getty Images
