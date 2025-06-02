Every Premier League transfer so far including Leeds United exit, Burnley moves and huge Bournemouth loss

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:44 BST

Every Premier League deal completed so far.

The mini summer transfer window is still very much in its infancy - but a host of Premier League transfers have already been completed including £62.5m and £50m deals.

The first of two summer 2025 transfer windows opened on Sunday morning, every club having a ten-day period in which to conduct business before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two Premier League clubs competing in the competition but the special window applies to every top-flight side including newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Some clubs have been busier than others and, here, we run through every in and out confirmed so far.

IN: None. OUT: Jorginho - released.

1. Arsenal

IN: None. OUT: Jorginho - released. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF).

2. Aston Villa

IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (from Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (to Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (to Burnley, £8m).

3. Bournemouth

IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (from Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (to Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (to Burnley, £8m). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
IN: Michael Kayode (from Fiorentina, £14.5m). OUT: Ben Mee, pictured, Ben Winterbottom (released).

4. Brentford

IN: Michael Kayode (from Fiorentina, £14.5m). OUT: Ben Mee, pictured, Ben Winterbottom (released). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
IN: Tommy Watson, pictured (from Sunderland, £10m), Yun Do-young (from Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m). OUTS: None.

5. Brighton

IN: Tommy Watson, pictured (from Sunderland, £10m), Yun Do-young (from Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m). OUTS: None. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
IN: Jaidon Anthony, pictured (from Bournemouth, £8m), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £12m), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m), Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m). OUTS: Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey (released).

6. Burnley

IN: Jaidon Anthony, pictured (from Bournemouth, £8m), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £12m), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m), Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m). OUTS: Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey (released). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueBournemouthBurnleySunderlandManchester CityChelsea
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice