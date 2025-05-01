Leeds United are heading back to the promised land of the Premier League - and the bookies have cast their initial verdict on where they think the Whites will finish.

The full composition of next season’s top flight is not yet complete although only the Championship play-off winners remain undecided.

Leeds and Burnley have already sealed automatic promotion whilst last season’s promoted trio of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have already been consigned to the drop.

Upon Liverpool being crowned champions last weekend, the bookies have started forming betting markets for next season’s Premier League which make for interesting viewing.