Bookies' fresh Leeds United verdict in new predicted final Premier League table after unbeaten summer

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 10th Aug 2025, 17:42 BST

The bookies have delivered a fresh Leeds United verdict in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds United have completed an unbeaten summer - and the bookies have delivered a fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began their pre-season friendlies with a clash against fierce rivals Manchester United in Stockholm for a contest that ended in a goalless draw.

Farke’s men then flew out to Germany for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies against SC Verl and SC Paderborn.

After recording a 4-1 success against SC Verl, Leeds signed off from Germany with a 3-2 success against Paderborn ahead of two big last tests against Villarreal and AC Milan.

Villarreal arrived for last weekend’s clash at Elland Road on the back of a fifth-placed finish in La Liga which secured qualification for the Champions League yet Spanish side were held to a 1-1 draw.

Serie A giants AC Milan then provided United’s final test in a clash played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday afternoon and Farke’s side recorded another 1-1 draw.

It’s been a solid summer for Farke’s men and the bookies have now delivered a fresh verdict as to where they think the Whites will finish.

Here, based on the very latest title odds, is their Whites position in the new predicted final table from top to bottom.

Title odds: Odds: 15-8 (out from 7-4).

1. 1st: Liverpool

Title odds: Odds: 15-8 (out from 7-4). | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 5-2.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Odds: 5-2. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 7-2.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Odds: 7-2. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 9-1 (in from 11s).

4. 4th: Chelsea

Odds: 9-1 (in from 11s). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 25-1 (in from 33s).

5. 5th: Manchester United

Odds: 25-1 (in from 33s). | Manchester United via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 50-1.

6. 6th: Newcastle United

Odds: 50-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeManchester UnitedPremier LeagueGermanyVillarrealAC MilanChampions LeagueElland RoadLa Liga
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice