Leeds United have completed an unbeaten summer - and the bookies have delivered a fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began their pre-season friendlies with a clash against fierce rivals Manchester United in Stockholm for a contest that ended in a goalless draw.

Farke’s men then flew out to Germany for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies against SC Verl and SC Paderborn.

After recording a 4-1 success against SC Verl, Leeds signed off from Germany with a 3-2 success against Paderborn ahead of two big last tests against Villarreal and AC Milan.

Villarreal arrived for last weekend’s clash at Elland Road on the back of a fifth-placed finish in La Liga which secured qualification for the Champions League yet Spanish side were held to a 1-1 draw.

Serie A giants AC Milan then provided United’s final test in a clash played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday afternoon and Farke’s side recorded another 1-1 draw.

It’s been a solid summer for Farke’s men and the bookies have now delivered a fresh verdict as to where they think the Whites will finish.

Here, based on the very latest title odds, is their Whites position in the new predicted final table from top to bottom.