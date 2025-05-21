Leeds United's new survival battle rivals in bookies' predicted 2025-26 Premier League table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st May 2025, 16:00 BST

A handful of Premier League sides are expected to emerge as new main Leeds United rivals.

Leeds United won two big battles on their way to Premier League promotion - and a very different fight is expected upon their top-flight return.

But who are expected to be United’s main ‘rivals’ for the 2025-26 top-flight campaign?

Daniel Farke’s Whites overcame particularly stern Championship competition from Sheffield United and Sunderland until they faded to seal an automatic promotion place.

Having secured a top two finish, Leeds then emerged triumphant from an epic battle with the season’s main rivals Burnley to ensure they went up as Championship champions on goal difference.

Leeds, Burnley and whoever wins Sunday’s play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland will now compete in next season’s Premier League from which Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton have all been relegated.

Survival will clearly be next season’s chief objective and the bookies think a handful of teams already in the Premier League will emerge as chief rivals to Leeds in the bid to stay out of the bottom three.

Here, based on the very latest odds, is how the bookies see the 2025-26 final table looking.

Odds: 21-10 favourites.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Odds: 21-10 favourites. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Odds: 9-4 second favourites.

2. 2nd: Manchester City

Odds: 9-4 second favourites. | Getty Images

Odds: 5-2.

3. 3rd: Arsenal

Odds: 5-2. | Getty Images

Odds: 16-1.

4. 4th: Newcastle United

Odds: 16-1. | Getty Images

Odds: 22-1.

5. 5th: Chelsea

Odds: 22-1. | Getty Images

Odds: 40-1 (with two firms).

6. 6th: Aston Villa

Odds: 40-1 (with two firms). | Getty Images

