Leeds United’s solid start to life back in the Premier League continues - and data experts Opta have made a strong Whites call in their new predicted final table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites picked up four points from their first three games and were then only undone by an unfortunate 93rd-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal in a 1-0 defeat at Fulham.

Leeds, though, bounced back in style with a 3-1 win at Wolves and again impressed in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to highflying Bournemouth who needed a late goal themselves to snatch a point.

Ahead of Game Week 7, Leeds sit 12th in the Premier League table on eight points after six games played and four points clear of the early dropzone which is currently occupied by Wolves, West Ham and Burnley.

Nevertheless, the season is still very much in its infancy and stats experts Opta have made a big Leeds call versus the likes of Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and even Manchester United in their new predicted final table and points.