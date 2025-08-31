Leeds United change in bookies' predicted final Premier League table after Newcastle showing and Wolves blow

There has been a Leeds United change in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds United bagged another point through a Newcastle United stalemate - and the bookies have made a Whites change in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites approached Saturday evening’s Elland Road clash against the Magpies with three points already on the board through the opening weekend 1-0 win at home to Everton.

Leeds, though, then suffered a 5-0 hiding at Arsenal before being subjected to an early exit from the Carabao Cup through a 3-0 defeat on penalties at troubled Sheffield Wednesday after a 1-1 draw.

It left Farke’s Whites with questions to answer against the Magpies but Leeds produced a strong response, more than matching Eddie Howe’s visitors in a goalless draw.

The stalemate now has Leeds sat on four points out of a possible nine following a weekend of mixed results where the club’s predicted key rivals are concerned.

Saturday saw setbacks for Wolves, Brentford, Burnley and Fulham who all fell to defeats but not for Sunderland who were responsible for the 2-1 loss suffered by Brentford at the Stadium of Light. Everton, meanwhile, took their tally up to six points with their 3-2 win at Wolves.

There was then a big surprise on Sunday as a West Ham side who had looked in dire straits recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest. After three games played, it’s all led to a new predicted final table from the bookies based on their latest title odds. Featuring a Whites change, here is the full new rundown.

Title odds: 7-4 (in from 2-1).

1. 1st: Arsenal

Title odds: 7-4 (in from 2-1). | Getty Images

Title odds: 15-8 (in from 21-10).

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Title odds: 15-8 (in from 21-10). | Getty Images

Title odds: 6-1 (out from 5s).

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Title odds: 6-1 (out from 5s). | Getty Images

Title odds: 15-2 (in from 8s).

4. 4th: Chelsea

Title odds: 15-2 (in from 8s). | AFP via Getty Images

Title odds: 40-1 (out from 33s).

5. 5th: Manchester United (up from 6th)

Title odds: 40-1 (out from 33s). | AFP via Getty Images

Title odds: 66-1 (out from 28s).

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur (down from 5th)

Title odds: 66-1 (out from 28s). | Getty Images

