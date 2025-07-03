The countdown continues to Leeds United’s Premier League return, ahead of which key dates are fast approaching.

Ten and a half weeks have now passed since Daniel Farke’s Whites sealed promotion back to the country’s top flight on Easter Monday as a 6-0 thrashing of Stoke City was followed by a 2-1 win for Burnley against Sheffield United.

Those results ended Sheffield United’s automatic promotion hopes as the Whites and Clarets sealed a top two finish with two games to spare.

In dramatic fashion, Leeds then secured the Championship title on the final day of the season through a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle which snatched the trophy from Burnley’s grasp.

Cue wild celebrations before the club’s title parade through a packed city of Leeds. A trip to Vegas then called for many of the Leeds players as the celebrations continued as United’s players headed into their summer breaks although 11 Whites men then had international duty to contend with.

Brenden Aaronson is still going on that front, Aaronson part of the USA squad that have made it all the way through to Sunday night’s Concacaf Gold Cup final.

On the Leeds United front, the next upcoming big date then presents itself the following week. Here, we run through the key upcoming dates ahead of the club’s Premier League return including five confirmed pre-season friendlies and then the key dates of the season itself.

Leeds players return to pre-season training Monday, July 7/Tuesday, July 8.

Pre-season friendly: Leeds United V Manchester United (in Stockholm). Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.

Leeds XI pre-season friendly Saturday, July 19: Guiseley v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy's pre-season schedule.

Pre season friendly: Leeds United v Villarreal. Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

Leeds XI pre-season friendly Saturday, July 26: Hartlepool United v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy's pre-season preparations.