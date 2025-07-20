A first sighting of a new-look Leeds United has been gleaned - and the bookies have delivered their Whites verdict in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Newly-promoted Leeds took on Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Amid chances for both sides, the contest in which Whites boss Daniel Farke handed debuts to five new signings ended in a goalless draw.

It was an encouraging enough start - and the bookies have had their say on where they think the Whites will finish versus the likes of tipped strugglers Wolves, Brentford and fellow newly-promoted pair Burnley and Sunderland.

Here, based on the very latest odds, is their new predicted final 2025-26 Premier League table in reverse order.