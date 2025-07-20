Bookies' Leeds United verdict in predicted final Premier League table vs Wolves, Brentford after Man Utd draw

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 20th Jul 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2025, 15:15 BST

A look at where the bookmakers think Leeds United will finish in the Premier League table after their Manchester United draw.

A first sighting of a new-look Leeds United has been gleaned - and the bookies have delivered their Whites verdict in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Newly-promoted Leeds took on Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Amid chances for both sides, the contest in which Whites boss Daniel Farke handed debuts to five new signings ended in a goalless draw.

It was an encouraging enough start - and the bookies have had their say on where they think the Whites will finish versus the likes of tipped strugglers Wolves, Brentford and fellow newly-promoted pair Burnley and Sunderland.

Here, based on the very latest odds, is their new predicted final 2025-26 Premier League table in reverse order.

Title odds: 21-10 favourites.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Title odds: 21-10 favourites. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Title odds: 5-2.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Title odds: 5-2. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Title odds: 16-5.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Title odds: 16-5. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Odds: 8-1 (in from 16s).

4. 4th: Chelsea

Odds: 8-1 (in from 16s). | Getty Images

Title odds: 30-1 (out from 25s).

5. 5th: Newcastle United

Title odds: 30-1 (out from 25s). | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Title odds: 40-1 (out from 33s).

6. 6th: Manchester United

Title odds: 40-1 (out from 33s). | Manchester United via Getty Images

